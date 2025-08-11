PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,086 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,034,000 after purchasing an additional 128,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 93.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

