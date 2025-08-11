PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 313.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,778.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 129,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $5,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $2,595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,613,948.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,158 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

