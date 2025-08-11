PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 24,664 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 366.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.1%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $114.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,170,943.39. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,752,293 shares of company stock valued at $436,586,556. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

