PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

IEV opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $64.91.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

