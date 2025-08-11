PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 595,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,429,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,476 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE NWG opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.84%. Research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 390.0%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

