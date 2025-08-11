PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,110 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 126,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 193,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,819,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,963,000 after buying an additional 1,332,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

