PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,642 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

DFAC opened at $36.81 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

