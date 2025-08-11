PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,938 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $52.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.