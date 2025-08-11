PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Quaker Houghton worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Houghton in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Quaker Houghton and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Quaker Houghton Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Quaker Houghton has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $180.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -295.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.45.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $483.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.57 million. Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Quaker Houghton’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Houghton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Quaker Houghton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio is currently -451.16%.

Quaker Houghton Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

