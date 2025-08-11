PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,681 shares of company stock valued at $24,618,359. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $301.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.59.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.69.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

