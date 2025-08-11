PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,872,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $288.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.51. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.69 and a 1-year high of $306.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $321.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.41.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

