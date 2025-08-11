PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9,692.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.74.

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at $28,912,181.16. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,409. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $98.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 821.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

