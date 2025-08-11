PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 380.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

GDV opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 637.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

