PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,316,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after buying an additional 1,081,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,176,000 after buying an additional 1,549,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after buying an additional 849,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,204,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,583,000 after buying an additional 178,592 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,642,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after buying an additional 288,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. Sealed Air Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

