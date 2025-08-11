PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $17,290,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 8,659,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,765 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,470,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 899,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after acquiring an additional 605,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $3,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 1.1%

HLMN opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLMN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

