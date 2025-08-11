PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,910,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,370,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,612,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 510.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 78,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 65,833 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 63,309 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.53 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

