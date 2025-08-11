PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 224.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $2,341,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 883.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

