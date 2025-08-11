PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

