PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in XPO by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,686 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,667,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in XPO by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,001 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,923,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of XPO opened at $120.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.54. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

