PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 448,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.77 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

