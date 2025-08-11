PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,045 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. American Assets Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,822 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

