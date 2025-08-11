PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,490 Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,309,000 after purchasing an additional 655,383 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 94,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $15,801,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,063,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.93 on Monday. F.N.B. Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.