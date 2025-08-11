PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,753 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

