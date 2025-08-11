PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 756 Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 414,770 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $51,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $51,220,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 75.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,659,000 after acquiring an additional 272,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 54.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,446,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE OC opened at $143.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.00. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $123.40 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.