PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 844 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 664,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,268,000 after buying an additional 568,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,916,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,190,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5,283.6% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 268,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 263,545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

