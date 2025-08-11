PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,079 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after acquiring an additional 669,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE KD opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.