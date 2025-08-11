PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 252,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Shares of HBB stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.77 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 20.03%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBB

About Hamilton Beach Brands

(Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.