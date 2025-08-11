PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HealthEquity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ HQY opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $116.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $15,039,230.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,413,400.80. The trade was a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

