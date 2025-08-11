PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $91,087,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,611,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,049,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,708,000 after purchasing an additional 659,283 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in US Foods by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 405,871 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

