PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in AECOM by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AECOM by 37.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

ACM stock opened at $118.44 on Monday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

