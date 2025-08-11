PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $243.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $191.49 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $216.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

