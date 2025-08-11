PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,284,000 after purchasing an additional 247,519 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,420,000 after purchasing an additional 108,321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 703,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $140.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 3,614 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $563,639.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,748.84. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $1,095,430.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,369.85. This trade represents a 40.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,585 shares of company stock worth $2,418,028. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

