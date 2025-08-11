PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Matson by 21.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 297,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,184,000 after purchasing an additional 52,151 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $1,317,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.76 per share, with a total value of $307,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,196.80. This represents a 50.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,244 shares of company stock worth $371,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Matson Price Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $107.38 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $169.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

