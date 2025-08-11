PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 72.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 456,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,106,000 after purchasing an additional 129,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,668,000 after acquiring an additional 117,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $271.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.28. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.57.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

