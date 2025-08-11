PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,254 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,497,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 606,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,015,000 after buying an additional 256,149 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 43.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after buying an additional 167,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,508,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

