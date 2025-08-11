PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Middlesex Water worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,440,000 after purchasing an additional 126,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 6,702.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 139,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 136,989 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 60,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSEX has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.81. Middlesex Water Company has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.60 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

