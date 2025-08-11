PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,373 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 516,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $94.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Illumina from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.74.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

