PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 736 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,357.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 72,804 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16,214.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

