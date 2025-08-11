PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 922 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,731,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $248.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.74. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $290.84.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRS

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.