PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $131.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

