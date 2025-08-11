PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,807,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,295,000 after acquiring an additional 175,656 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,791,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,022,000 after buying an additional 136,870 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,267,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,016,000 after buying an additional 390,601 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,624,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,130,000 after buying an additional 1,159,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,949,000 after buying an additional 284,624 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.04 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

