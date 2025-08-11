Promising Defense Stocks Worth Watching – August 9th

Get alerts:

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, Boeing, Citigroup, Analog Devices, Lockheed Martin, and Celestica are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and supply military equipment, weapons systems, and related services to governments and allied forces. These firms derive most of their revenue from defense contracts and are often seen as defensive investments because their earnings tend to be more stable and less sensitive to economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,118,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,760,988. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -99.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. Rocket Lab has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.95. 4,378,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,157,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.50. The stock has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $277.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.08. 4,716,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343,935. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $173.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,764,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,101,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $223.95. 3,078,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,463. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE LMT traded down $5.07 on Friday, reaching $425.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $456.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,359. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Celestica has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $214.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Recommended Stories