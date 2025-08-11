Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Consider – August 9th

Get alerts:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, Union Pacific, and CF Industries are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture and distribute nutrient inputs—such as nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers—used in agricultural crop production. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to global planting cycles, commodity‐price swings and food‐demand trends. Their performance is typically driven by factors like crop prices, energy and raw‐material costs, trade policies and supply‐chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 61,605,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,433,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,163. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.09 and a 200 day moving average of $230.48. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,639. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

