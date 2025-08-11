Promising Growth Stocks Worth Watching – August 9th

Get alerts:

Circle Internet Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, and BlackRock are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings at an above-average rate compared to the broader market. These firms typically reinvest most of their profits back into research, development, and expansion rather than paying large dividends. Investors buy growth stocks in hopes that rising company value will translate into substantial capital gains over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE CRCL traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.00. 8,880,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,677,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -12,565.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.67. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $298.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE NVO traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. 23,312,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,928,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $139.74.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE BLK traded up $11.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,124.20. 427,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $174.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,054.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $985.49. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,131.93.

