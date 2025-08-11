Promising Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 9th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Robot Consulting are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, support or invest in the emerging virtual world known as the metaverse. This universe spans augmented and virtual reality hardware, software platforms, digital real estate, NFTs and blockchain-driven ecosystems. Investors in metaverse stocks seek exposure to potential growth in immersive social, gaming and commerce experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,649,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,863,520. The company has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average is $133.80.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.07. 3,810,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.89. Accenture has a 12 month low of $238.03 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.53. 2,213,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,754. Globant has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $238.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SKM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 360,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,819. Robot Consulting has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

