Promising Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 9th

Get alerts:

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Live Nation Entertainment, and Western Digital are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around creating, distributing or monetizing music—examples include record labels, streaming services, live-event promoters and music rights management firms. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to industry revenue streams such as streaming subscriptions, concert ticket sales and licensing royalties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $9.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.35. 113,661,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,719,256. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.69. 32,911,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,624,592. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $19.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $706.38. 2,361,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,359. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $319.07 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.34. 9,749,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,689,386. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.40. 9,487,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,751,555. The stock has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.24. 3,917,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,276. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $90.69 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.40 and its 200 day moving average is $140.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.97. 4,983,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,482. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $78.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC

See Also