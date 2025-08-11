Promising Restaurant Stocks To Consider – August 9th

Get alerts:

SoundHound AI, Uber Technologies, Block, Berkshire Hathaway, Alibaba Group, Booking, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of SOUN stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 206,161,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,324,236. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.57. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,183,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,660. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $97.71.

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

XYZ stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. 22,768,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,619,702. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.71. Block has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.44. 3,326,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,150. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.55. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $425.90 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.34. 9,749,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,689,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $26.19 on Friday, reaching $5,405.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,394.85 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,569.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5,095.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

CMG traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,568,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,007,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

