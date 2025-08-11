PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $79.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.54.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 86.77%. The business had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $40,635.66. Following the sale, the vice president owned 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,524.02. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $124,441.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,163.20. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $809,794 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

