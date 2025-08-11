PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $45.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.54.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.77% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $555,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 337,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,064.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $40,635.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,524.02. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $809,794 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

