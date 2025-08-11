Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after acquiring an additional 749,913 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,803,000 after acquiring an additional 158,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,407,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,538,000 after acquiring an additional 433,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,058,000 after acquiring an additional 38,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.43.
Public Storage Stock Down 0.7%
PSA stock opened at $281.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.36.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
